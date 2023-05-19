Bishop of Lahore condemns school attack in Swat

Bishop of Lahore Nadeem Kamran has demanded exemplary punishment for the culprit who opened fire on girls in a Swat school.

Expressing deep sorrow and concern over the incident wherein a policeman deputed for protection of students at Sangota Convent Girls School in Swat fired on their van, says a press release issued in Lahore.

Also Read: Swat school shooting: One killed, five injured as police officer opens fire

Bishop Kamran said the brutal attack on innocent students is a sheer violation of their right to education. He termed it a heinous crime, which must not go unpunished.

The bishop urged the nation to offer prayers for the student who was killed and others who were injured. He demanded stern action against the culprit and requested the authorities concerned to ensure foolproof security for all the educational institutions, especially Christian schools, as they remain targets of extremists.

Five-year-old Ayesha was shot dead, while six other students were injured as policeman Muhammad Alam opened fire on a school van.

The injured were identified as Ruma Hussain, Naheed, Arisha, Horeen Wajiha, Aishal, and Hareem, and were shifted to the Saidu Sharif Hospital for treatment.

Swat District Police Officer Shafiullah Gandapur said the accused is under custody and the case is being investigated.