PM Shehbaz convenes cabinet meeting today

The meeting of the federal cabinet, under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, is scheduled to take place on Friday (May 19) in Islamabad, with a ‘three-point’ agenda up for discussion.

The Prime Minister’s House will serve as the venue for this crucial gathering, where the political and economic situation of the country will be given due consideration.

One of the key items on the agenda is the approval of decisions made by the National Security Committee (NSC).

The federal cabinet’s ratification of these decisions is an important step towards their implementation.

The meeting will also witness the presentation of the National Sports Policy for the period from 2022 to 2027. This policy will outline the government’s vision and strategies for the development and promotion of sports in the country.

The issue of the Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC) will also be discussed during the cabinet meeting. The PNSC is a state-owned enterprise responsible for managing and operating Pakistan’s national fleet of merchant ships.

In addition, Prime Minister will pay a visit to the Radio Pakistan building in Peshawar, which was tragically targeted in an attack on May 9, 2023.

During his visit, the Premier will receive a comprehensive briefing on the extent of the damage incurred by the building, as well as the ongoing restoration efforts.

Furthermore, he will be updated on the status of the records and media housed within the building.

Shehbaz Sharif will then proceed to the Governor House, where he will be briefed on the prevailing law and order situation.