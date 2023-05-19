Cabinet pledges ‘zero tolerance policy’ against May 9 miscreants

The Federal Cabinet Friday made a resolute commitment by pledging a “zero tolerance policy” against the miscreants involved in the events that unfolded on May 9, with an unwavering determination to maintain ‘law and order’.

The ongoing federal cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, is currently discussing the political and economic situation of the country.

The meeting of the federal cabinet was scheduled to take place on Friday (today) with a ‘three-point’ agenda up for discussion.

During the meeting, the Federal Cabinet strongly condemned the events that took place on May 9, after the arrest of Pakitan Tehree-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan.

They reaffirmed their commitment to take strict action against the individuals involved in those incidents, as per the decisions made by the National Security Committee (NSC).

Moreover, the meeting, which is being held Prime Minister’s House, emphasized the need to implement a ‘zero-tolerance policy’ towards such miscreants.

Sources reveal that cabinet members expressed their view on conducting trials of military property in military courts, while trials of civilian property would be conducted in civil courts.

As per the meeting’s agenda, the presentation of the National Sports Policy for the period of 2022 to 2027 is scheduled.

Meeting’s agenda also includes the discussion of matters concerning the Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC) –a state-owned enterprise responsible for managing and operating country’s national fleet of merchant ships.

Furthermore, the decisions made by the Cabinet Committee on Legislation will be officially approved and ratified.

In addition, Prime Minister will pay a visit to the Radio Pakistan building in Peshawar, which was tragically targeted in an attack on May 9, 2023.

During his visit, the Premier will receive a comprehensive briefing on the extent of the damage incurred by the building, as well as the ongoing restoration efforts.

Furthermore, he will be updated on the status of the records and media housed within the building.

Shehbaz Sharif will then proceed to the Governor House, where he will be briefed on the prevailing law and order situation.