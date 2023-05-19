ChatGPT goes mobile: OpenAI debuts game-changing iOS app

OpenAI has made a groundbreaking announcement by unveiling the ChatGPT app for iOS, making the immensely popular AI chatbot available on iPhones.

In a surprising twist, OpenAI decided to release this app for Apple iOS, allowing generative AI to reach a wider audience in less than six months since the chatbot’s highly successful debut on November 30.

As detailed in a recent blog post, the ChatGPT app, now available on the App Store, revolutionizes conversations by providing seamless synchronization, voice input support, and access to the latest model enhancements at users’ fingertips.

OpenAI’s commitment to user convenience is further highlighted by the app’s free usage and the ability to synchronize conversation history across multiple devices.

To enhance the user experience, the app also integrates Whisper, OpenAI’s open-source speech-recognition system, enabling users to interact through voice commands.

Moreover, ChatGPT Plus subscribers are in for an exclusive treat.

They gain privileged access to the remarkable capabilities of GPT-4, along with early access to exciting features and significantly faster response times, amplifying the AI experience to unprecedented levels.

Perhaps OpenAI CEO Sam Altman’s enigmatic tweet last week, hinting at the imminent arrival of summer, alluded to this remarkable development.

Regardless, the proliferation of ChatGPT-like clones in the App Store, combined with the success of open-source Language Models (LLMs) on compact devices, made it clear that OpenAI had to make this decisive move swiftly.

Unfortunately, due to the urgency, the blog post lacks detailed information about safety measures.

However, OpenAI assures users that they are dedicated to continuous improvement, both in terms of features and safety, as they gather valuable user feedback.

Excitingly, non-Apple users need not fret, as the blog post confirms that ChatGPT will soon be available on Android devices, bringing its innovative capabilities to an even wider range of users.

Stay tuned for the imminent release on your preferred platform!