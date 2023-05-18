Shoaib Malik tells funny story about Sania Mirza and Umar Akmal

Pakistan Cricket Team’s former captain Shoaib Malik told in Samaa TV‘s show Had Kar Di that his wife Sania Mirza was not happy with Pakistan’s batter Umar Akmal, as he asked her to give her the racquet she used in the match.

Shoaib Malik told that Umar Akmal came to their room during the series against Sri Lanka and he did not want to open the door and asked his wife to let him stay outside.

But Umar Akmal kept knocking the door and ultimately Sania Mirza opened it. Malik revealed that Sania Mirza was annoyed she wanted to go for practice but Umar Akmal was not leaving the room.

Shoaib Malik said that Umar Akmal wanted to have the racquet which Sania Mirza used during the match but Sania Mirza did not want to give it to him.