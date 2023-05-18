US Congress members raise concerns over human rights in Pakistan in letter to Blinken

The Pakistan-American Political Action Committee (PAKPAC) revealed on Thursday that a bipartisan letter has been written by more than 65 members of the United States Congress, Addressed to Secretary Antony Blinken, the letter highlights growing apprehensions regarding the state of democracy and human rights in Pakistan during recent months.

Although the content of the letter does not directly mention the government’s actions against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led by former Prime Minister Imran Khan, it urges the Washington administration to employ “diplomatic tools” in order to encourage Pakistani authorities to uphold democratic principles, human rights, and the rule of law.

Since the parliamentary vote of no-confidence that resulted in the toppling of Imran Khan’s administration in April last year, the coalition government has intermittently detained leaders of the PTI. Khan, has consistently claimed that his removal from power was the result of an international conspiracy orchestrated by officials from the Biden administration in Washington. However, the United States has repeatedly denied these allegations.

The letter stated, “In recent months, our concerns have grown regarding the widespread prohibition of demonstrations and the unfortunate deaths of several prominent government critics. We kindly request your assistance in exerting pressure on the Pakistani government to guarantee that protesters are able to express their demands peacefully and non-violently, without facing harassment, intimidation, or arbitrary arrests.”

“As representatives from both the Democratic and Republican parties who value the bilateral relationship with Pakistan, we express our concern that the escalation of violence and heightened political tension could potentially lead to a deteriorating security situation in the country,” the letter emphasized.

The members of Congress urged Secretary Blinken to use all diplomatic tools, “including calls, visits, and public statements,” to address the ongoing situation in Pakistan. “Supporting democracy in Pakistan is in the national interest of the United States,” they maintained.