Apple rolls out iOS 16.5, iPadOS 16.5, focusing on stability, bug fixes

Apple has officially launched iOS 16.5 and iPadOS 16.5 to the public, offering iPhone and iPad users the latest software updates.

As the tech world anticipates WWDC 2023 and the unveiling of iOS 17, Apple has taken a moment to enhance the stability of iOS 16 with these incremental releases.

While the visible changes are minimal, it is expected that major feature updates will be reserved for future milestone releases.

Also read: China launches world’s first trial commercial 5G inter-network roaming service

iOS 16.5 and iPadOS 16.5 were previously available as beta versions, undergoing three rounds of testing before reaching the wider audience.

The beta releases hinted at forthcoming features, including a dedicated Sports tab in Apple News, additional screen recording instructions for Siri, and a four-screen picture-in-picture mode for the Apple TV app.

Compared to the more feature-rich iOS 16.4, these latest updates prioritize stability improvements and bug fixes, enhancing the overall user experience.

Also read: Here is how to upload videos longer than 10 minutes on Twitter

With a focus on behind-the-scenes enhancements, Apple aims to deliver a smoother and more reliable operating system to its vast user base.

Updating to the latest releases is a straightforward process. While devices typically update automatically within a day or two based on user settings, those eager to experience the new updates can manually install them.

iOS and iPadOS users can simply navigate to the Settings app, select General, and then choose Software Update to initiate the installation.

Also read: Explore 100-inch virtual screen with Spacetop by Sightful

As Apple continues its commitment to refining its software offerings, users can expect a blend of stability improvements, bug fixes, and exciting new features in future updates, building upon the solid foundation established by iOS 16 and iPadOS 16.