Unlocking Pakistan’s potential: Seminar focuses on youth empowerment

The Centre for Aerospace and Security Studies (CASS) in Lahore organised a seminar aimed at unlocking the vast untapped potential of Pakistan’s young population. The event brought together a diverse panel of speakers who brought their extensive experience from various sectors, including public, private, development, and corporate domains.

Dr Salman Shah, a renowned economist and former Finance Minister, delivered a keynote speech highlighting the significance of harnessing human potential through measures that enhance productivity and competitiveness. He emphasized the need to create an environment that enables individuals to thrive and contribute effectively to the nation’s growth.

Nadir Salar Qureshi, Chief Information Officer of Engro Corp, provided valuable insights into nurturing young talent. He stressed the importance of imparting practical skills that can empower the youth to make a quick turnaround through remittances and engagement in the gig economy. This, in turn, would help address the pressing issue of the country’s current account deficit.

Mosharraf Zaidi, a policy expert and CEO of Tabadlab, presented an insightful analysis linking the low productivity of the workforce to factors such as malnutrition and low literacy rates. He highlighted the urgent need to address these challenges to unlock the true potential of Pakistan’s young population.

In his concluding remarks, President of CASS, Air Marshal Asim Suleiman (retd), emphasized the timeliness of the seminar’s discussions. He urged policymakers to recognize the importance of the demographic window and to act swiftly. President Suleiman stressed that investment in human capital should be a long-term national strategic objective, requiring collective efforts from key stakeholders to transform the country’s economy.