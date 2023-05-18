Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 9PM | SAMAA TV | 18th May 2023 Samaa News Headlines 9PM | SAMAA TV | 18th May 2023 May 18, 2023 Samaa News Headlines 9PM | SAMAA TV | 18th May 2023 Recommended Imran should condemn May 9 violence: President Alvi Here is how to upload videos longer than 10 minutes on Twitter Explore 100-inch virtual screen with Spacetop by Sightful Related Stories Complexion’s intruder: The troubling effects of Melasma on your skin Karachi boy converts pressure cooker into coffee machine How your dress color can affect your summer experience? Experts weigh in Most Popular Emmad Irfani’s son Zaviyaar passes away ‘Cryptocurrency in Pakistan’ will never be legalized: declares Aisha Ghaus Pasha Petrol price in Pakistan slashed by Rs12, diesel by Rs30 per litre