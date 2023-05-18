Here is how to upload videos longer than 10 minutes on Twitter

Twitter owner Elon Musk announced on that verified subscribers will now be able to upload videos up to 2 hours long. This is a significant increase from the previous limit of 10 minutes.

The change is part of his efforts to make Twitter a more open and free platform for speech.

He had said that he wants to make Twitter more accessible to people who want to share longer videos.

The change to the video upload limit is likely to be welcomed by many Twitter users. It will allow them to share longer videos, such as lectures, interviews, and documentaries.

It will also allow them to share more of their lives with their followers.

However, some people have expressed concerns about the change.

They worry that it could lead to an increase in misinformation and hate speech. They also worry that it could make Twitter more difficult to moderate.

Only time will tell how the change to the video upload limit will affect Twitter. However, it is clear that Musk is committed to making Twitter a more open and free platform for speech.