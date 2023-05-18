Imran should condemn May 9 violence: President Alvi

President Dr. Arif Alvi has emphasised the need for not just condemning the incidents of widespread violent protests that erupted across the country subsequent to the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan but also taking appropriate action, as the people have suffered a lot.

In an interview with a private TV channel, he said that PTI chairman Imran Khan should condemn such incidents. He remarked that following the tragic martyrdom of Benazir Bhutto, former President Asif Zardari did a good this by raising slogan of “Pakistan Khape” (United Pakistan). However, he acknowledged that former PPP chairman’s untimely demise had inflicted significant damage.

The President further said that the politicians should reconsider decision of setting up courts under the Army Act, adding that former foreign minister and PTI vice chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi, former minister of defense Pervez Khatak are also witnesses to this that Imran Khan had conveyed to General Bajwa that the appointment of the Army Chief should be in accordance with the institution’s recommendation.

He further said that inflation has broken the back of the poor man, while also highlighting a surge in human rights violations under the current government and called for independent investigations into these incidents to ensure impartiality and justice.

Mr Alvi also conveyed his grievances and remorse regarding the incidents through a letter addressed to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir. He expressed deep sorrow and regret over the unfortunate events.

The President underlined the importance of holding protests within the boundaries of the law and ensuring the protection of human rights throughout the process. He asserted that resorting to violence is not the solution, emphasizing that both the country and the army belong to all of us.

The President said that the events of May 9 should not only be condemned, but action should also be taken.