Evidence points to Imran Khan’s involvement in May 9 tragedy: Sanaullah claims

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah implicated former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in the planning and orchestration of the tragic events that unfolded on May 9.

Sanaullah accused Imran Khan of deliberately preparing a mob and providing targets to instigate violence, exposing both himself and his party to the consequences.

In an interview with Nadeem Malik, the minister shed light on the alleged involvement of Imran Khan, revealing that the planning for the fateful day had been underway for over a year.

Startlingly, it was claimed that approximately 250 Afghan citizens were employed to provide security for Khan in the vicinity of Zaman Park.

He contended that these groups of Afghan nationals were strategically positioned, and evidence suggests their complicity in carrying out targeted attacks.

Sanaullah went on to claim that Afghan citizens were directed towards the Corps Commander House and Askari Tower.

Some individuals linked to these incidents are reportedly still residing in the vicinity of Zaman Park, he added.

He said that the retired military officials also took part in the mayhem and emphasised the need for appropriate action based on the evidence at hand.

The interior minister, stressing the presence of substantial evidence, announced that the cabinet would deliberate on designating PTI as a ‘terrorist’ group.

Sanaullah said that the PTI leadership was being arrested on the basis of cases filed against them.

On a question, the minister said that those responsible for attacking Jinnah House might be tried in criminal courts to ensure due process.