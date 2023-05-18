Medvedev crushes qualifier Hanfmann to reach Rome semis

Daniil Medvedev continued his Italian Open clay breakthrough on Thursday as the third seed reached the semi-finals with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Yannick Hanfmann.

The 2021 US Open champion freely admits he’s never been comfortable on the dirt but has shattered that stereotype with his steady progress at the Foro Italico, reaching his seventh semi-final of the season.

He dominated number 101 German qualifier Hanfmann after settling in following breaks of serve in the opening three games in their quarter-final.

After going down a break in the second set, the 31-year-old Hanfmann complained to his coaching box that he had no legs left as he played on prior to losing serve for the fifth time in the match.

But he struck back briefly with a break of the seed to hold on for 2-4 before dropping serve again as Medvedev moved into winning position, closing it out on a second match point.

Prior to this edition, Medvedev had never won a match in Rome and had little confidence in his game on the clay.

He is now into the final four after four victories and the loss of just one set.

Medvedev also increased his lead in Tour match wins as he claimed his 37th of the season.

Greek fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas takes on Borna Coric, Croatia’s 15th seed, later Thursday.