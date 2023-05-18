Supreme Court Bar Association opposes military court trials for civilians

The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) has vehemently opposed the decision to trial perpetrators and miscreants involved in the attack on Jinnah House in Lahore in military courts.

In a statement released by the SCBA, it strongly condemned the recent attack on Jinnah House and military installations, emphasizing the significance of upholding the rule of law and protecting national security and stability.

However, the association vehemently opposes the trial of ordinary citizens involved in violent incidents in military courts, asserting that such proceedings would be deemed unconstitutional.

It underscored that the actions of violent mobs not only undermine the rule of law but also pose a direct threat to the country’s national security and overall stability.

The attack on historical and cultural landmarks, such as Jinnah House, is seen as an assault on Pakistan’s identity, heightening the urgency for effective measures to maintain law and order.

While acknowledging the importance of preserving peace and order, the association underscores that ensuring justice and fair trials are equally crucial.

The association firmly asserted that conducting trials for acts of violence in military courts, as opposed to civilian courts, would run contrary to constitutional principles.