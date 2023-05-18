Karachi census under scrutiny as pol parties point out inconsistencies

In a recent development, three major political parties have raised concerns about the census results of Karachi.

Hafiz Naeem of the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Mustafa Kamal of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah - who is part of ruling Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) - have expressed dissatisfaction over the outcome of the census, highlighting alleged discrepancies and demanding a fair and accurate representation of the population.

At a news conference, Hafiz Naeem criticized the incomplete counting of houses in several areas of Karachi.

He also emphasized the need to count not only the native residents but also army and Rangers officers residing in the city.

Naeem warned that if the census was not completed accurately, protests would be initiated.

Similarly, Mustafa Kamal also expressed concerns regarding the census process and its outcomes in a presser held earlier in the day.

The MQM leader highlighted discrepancies in the number of houses counted in different blocks of Karachi, Larkana, and Sukkur.

He claimed that a significant reduction in the number of households in Karachi was due to errors in enumeration.

Kamal stressed that this issue was not about prejudice but about seeking fairness and accuracy in the census.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah joined the chorus of dissatisfaction, acknowledging that certain districts were undercounted while others were over counted.

He emphasized the importance of accurately counting the population across the country and advocated for equality.

Shah stated his intention to discuss the rejection of the census with his party, indicating the need for a fair and unbiased representation of the population.