Explore 100-inch virtual screen with Spacetop by Sightful

Sightful, an startup backed by $61 million in venture funding, is set to revolutionize the concept of laptops with its latest product, the Spacetop.

Departing from the traditional clamshell design, the Spacetop replaces the conventional screen with a pair of augmented reality (AR) glasses, promising users a virtual 100-inch display. However, there’s a catch.

To gain early access to the Spacetop, interested individuals must apply and be approved by Sightful.

The company is specifically targeting users who primarily use web apps and require multiple windows for their work.

Gamers and those needing more powerful hardware will have to wait. Once approved, customers can purchase the Spacetop for $2,000.

The AR glasses, a customized version of the Nreal Light, boast 1080p lenses for each eye and integrated speakers.

While the visuals appear sharp and vibrant, the device is limited to web apps and lacks access to the Google Play Store or other app marketplaces.

This restriction may deter potential buyers who seek a broader range of software capabilities.

The Spacetop’s software, built on the Android Open Source Project (AOSP), offers a unique interface with window layouts containing various applications and web pages.

However, navigating this virtual screen requires zooming in with three fingers on the trackpad and turning one’s head to view different sections due to the limited field of view.

Despite the innovative concept, the Spacetop faces challenges such as stability issues and crashes during demonstrations.

Moreover, its weight, thickness, and battery life fall short compared to traditional laptops.

While the Spacetop may appeal to users prioritizing privacy, as it eliminates the need for privacy screens, it may need further refinement and support for non-web applications to attract a wider customer base.

Sightful’s Spacetop will be showcased at the AWE conference for XR (extended reality) enthusiasts in Santa Clara, California, starting May 31.