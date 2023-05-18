Uncover dark secrets: Pokémon GO introduces Shadow Raids

It has come to light today that Shadow Raids will make their debut in Pokémon GO starting from the 22nd of May.

This extraordinary event will witness the participation of shadow type Pokémon in raids for the very first time in the annals of the game’s history.

This development is an integral part of the Team GO Rocket agenda (as is often the case), aiming to assert dominance over all the gyms throughout the region.

During the forthcoming Rising Shadows Event commencing on the 22nd of May, select gyms will become the epicenter of villainous Shadow Raid Bosses, showcasing their formidable Shadow Type Pokémon.

As anticipated, if you manage to conquer the boss, you will have the opportunity to capture these enigmatic creatures you have been pursuing for quite some time.

We speculate that these peculiar occurrences may elucidate the mysterious interceptions that have been occurring on the official @PokemonGoApp Twitter account.

It is important to note that Remote Raid Passes will not be viable for these battles.

Therefore, it is incumbent upon you to fervently hope that the Team GO Rocket takeover transpires in a gym within proximity should you wish to partake.

Alternatively, you may opt to embark on your own expedition aboard a majestic hot air balloon. The choice is yours.

Throughout the event, it is possible that you may encounter a newfound item referred to as “Shadow Shards,” which will be dropped by members of Team GO Rocket.

Accumulating a sufficient quantity of these fragments will enable you to seek the assistance of Professor Willow in crafting Purified Gems, a valuable resource for taming the formidable Raid Bosses.