Special team to visit Zaman Park for talks on May 9 attack arrests today

A special team headed by Commissioner Lahore will visit Zaman Park today (Friday) to hold talks with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) officials over arrest of suspects involved in the attack on Corps Commander House on May 9.

The Punjab government had granted the police full authority to apprehend the terrorists involved in the riots that occurred on May 9.

Access to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former premier Imran Khan’s residence - Zaman Park - has been restricted, and barriers have been erected.

A partial police operation was carried out in the vicinity of Zaman Park, with eight suspects already under arrest.

This was confirmed by Punjab Caretaker Information Minister Amir Mir in a tweet.

Despite the government’s deadline, the PTI leadership has not handed over the troublemakers to the police, the officials said.

The law enforcement agencies (LEAs) have emphasized their willingness to employ force if necessary to apprehend the terrorists.

On Wednesday, Punjab Interim Information Minister Amir Mir addressing a press conference gave a 24 hours deadline to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to hand over up to 40 terrorists who allegedly took refuge in Zaman Park.

Amir Mir claimed that the miscreants who attacked Lahore Corps Commander House on May 9 were in contact with the PTI leadership at Zaman Park.

Mir said that the “handlers” of the attack were in contact with the vandals and were giving them directions.

Interim minister said that the “terrorists” involved in the attacks on army installations would be tried in military courts.

He said that these people would be made an example of so that no one would dare to do the same in the future. He said PTI has also become a non-state element and Chairman PTI had threatened in the video before the arrest about the violent protests.

Naqvi briefs ECP officials on May 9 events

Earlier in the day, a meeting was held between the Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi, and the Chief Election Commissioner, Sikandar Sultan Raja, where they briefed the members of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on the events of May 9.

Naqvi expressed his disappointment that a political party had brought disgrace upon the entire nation by orchestrating planned attacks on military installations.

He claimed that evidence had been discovered linking the attackers to the political leadership in Zaman Park.

Raja announced that security measures for the upcoming general elections would be reviewed in light of the events on May 9. he situation in Lahore remains tense, and it is uncertain when the police operation will conclude.