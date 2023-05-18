Punjab police prepare for grand operation to ‘recover’ terrorists from Zaman Park

The Punjab government has granted the police full authority to apprehend the terrorists involved in the riots that occurred on May 9.

Access to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former premier Imran Khan’s residence - Zaman Park - has been restricted, and barriers have been erected.

A partial police operation was carried out in the vicinity of Zaman Park, with eight suspects already under arrest.

Despite the government’s deadline, the PTI leadership has not handed over the troublemakers to the police, the officials said.

The law enforcement agencies (LEAs) have emphasized their willingness to employ force if necessary to apprehend the terrorists.

Naqvi briefs ECP officials on May 9 events

Earlier in the day, a meeting was held between the Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi, and the Chief Election Commissioner, Sikandar Sultan Raja, where they briefed the members of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on the events of May 9.

Naqvi expressed his disappointment that a political party had brought disgrace upon the entire nation by orchestrating planned attacks on military installations.

He claimed that evidence had been discovered linking the attackers to the political leadership in Zaman Park.

Raja announced that security measures for the upcoming general elections would be reviewed in light of the events on May 9. he situation in Lahore remains tense, and it is uncertain when the police operation will conclude.