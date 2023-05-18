Pakistan Hockey Team’s head coach Siegfried Aikman resigns

Pakistan Hockey Team’s coach Siegfried Aikman resigned from his post on Thursday, as he revealed that he was not paid his salary for last 12 months and did not have any other option.

The Dutch coach said that he wanted to complete the tenure and many promises were made him but none of them were fulfilled, so he had to resign.

Aikman said that he wanted to progress in his career, so he resigned and parted ways with Pakistan Hockey Team.

General Secretary Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF), Haider Hussain was disappointed and said that he had told Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) many times that nothing was being paid to the head coach, but they were not bothered.

PHF recently hired former coach Roelant Oltmans as the consultant of Pakistan Junior Team for the Junior Asia Cup.