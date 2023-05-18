One killed, three injured in Peshawar blast

One person died and three were injured in a blast near Hayatabad on Ring Road in Peshawar on Thursday evening.

The police officials reached the site following the blast and cordoned off the area.

The bomb disposal squad (BDS) had also been summoned to the incident site.

Cantt SP Waqas Rafiq said that one person died in the blast and three people sustained injuries. The casualties were moved to the hospital, he added.

According to him, the blast occurred due to a bomb planted in a parked motorcycle.