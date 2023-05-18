At least three injured in Peshawar blast

At least three people were injured in a blast in Peshawar on Thursday evening.

The police officials reached the site following the blast and cordoned off the area.

The bomb disposal squad (BDS) had also been summoned to the incident site.

Cantt SP Waqas Rafiq said that three people sustained injuries in the explosion, and they were moved to the hospital.

According to him, the blast occurred due to a bomb planted in a parked motorcycle.