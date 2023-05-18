Sepoy martyred, terrorist killed in Bajaur fire exchange

A sepoy was martyred in an exchange of fire with alleged terrorists in the Bajaur district of Malakand Division, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations, an exchange of fire took place between the troops and terrorists in the general area of Loesam in Bajaur district.

The troops effectively engaged the assailants’ location, killing one terrorist.

However, during an intense exchange of fire, Sepoy Shafiqur Rehman, 23, and a resident of Dera Ismail Khan, was martyred while having fought gallantly.

The military sanitized the area to eliminate any remaining terrorists.

The ISPR said the security forces are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism, and the soldiers’ sacrifices further strengthened the resolve.