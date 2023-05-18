Moonis summoned to FIA office on May 22

The Federal Investigation Agency has summoned PTI leader Moonis Elahi in person to its Lahore office on May 22.

The notice warns that ex-parte action will be taken on failing to appear before the agency.

Moonis has been summoned in person to the FIA’s Temple Road office in Lahore on the reports of the Financial Monitoring Unit.

The amount in Moonis Elahi’s bank accounts increased by billions between 2021 and 2022.

The FIA said billions of rupees were transferred from eight accounts.

It warned that ex-parte action will be taken in case of non-appearance.

Earlier, a Lahore District and Sessions Court ordered the FIA to wrap up the probe into a money laundering case against eight suspects, including Moonis Elahi’s wife.

The court was hearing an interim bail plea of eight suspects, including Moonis Elahi’s wife, Tehreem Elahi.

The court also extended the interim bail of the suspects in the case till May 30.

It also accepted Rasikh Elahi’s application for one-day exemption from appearance.