Sindh CM urges federal govt to ensure accurate census for province, including Karachi

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah expressed his concerns on Thursday, urging the federal government to ensure the accuracy of the census conducted in the province, particularly in Karachi.

Speaking to the media in Karachi, the Sindh CM stated that the provincial government has had reservations about the census since its inception. He emphasized that the 2017 census data for Sindh was incorrect and that the growth rate was inaccurately represented.

“We will not accept the results of the census until our population is counted accurately,” he firmly stated.

Highlighting the importance of fairness in the census process, he clarified that they were not seeking any favors but rather demanding their rights from the federal government.

Expressing disappointment, he questioned why the census was set to conclude on May 15 everywhere except Punjab. He further emphasized that if the census were to be halted, it should be halted across Pakistan, rather than singling out Sindh.

The chief minister revealed that he had discussed the issue with Minister for Planning & Development Ahsan Iqbal but he did not listen. He also, on the other hand, raised the matter in the Council of Common Interests.

He criticized what’s the need for volunteers to conduct a door-to-door census when population counting through satellite technology is possible. He reiterated that Sindh would not be satisfied unless its population is accurately accounted for.

Murad Ali Shah demanded that the federal government undertake an accurate population count for Sindh, including Karachi.

While talking about the PTI protest on May 9, the Sindh CM highlighted that the authorities have identified all those involved, including Imran Khan. He assured that appropriate action would be taken, and the miscreants would be arrested. He firmly asserted that no leniency would be shown towards any terrorist elements.

The chief minister emphasized that the country had witnessed incidents of organized chaos, vandalism, and arson during the protests. The demonstrators were responsible for setting buses, motorcycles, and waterboard vehicles on fire, causing damage to public property and the national exchequer.

He further pointed out that PTI chief Imran Khan’s hostility is not directed towards individuals, but rather towards the country itself, as he is inciting people to engage in destructive acts against public assets.