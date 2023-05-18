PM calls federal cabinet meeting tomorrow

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called a meeting of the federal cabinet tomorrow (Friday) at 11am at Prime Minister House.

The agenda of the federal cabinet meeting will be provided to the ministers on the table at that time.

The meeting is expected to review the political and economic situation of the country.

It is also scheduled to ratify the decisions taken in the recent meeting of the National Security Committee.

As per the three-point agenda of the meeting, the National Sports Policy for 2022-23 will be presented. The agenda of the Pakistan National Shipping Corporation will be considered, while the decisions of the Cabinet Committee on Legislation will also be ratified.

On the other hand, Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has also called a meeting of is party’s Central Executive Committee in Karachi tomorrow.

The meeting is likely to discuss the political situation. It is scheduled to be held at Bilawal House, Karachi.

In consultation with party members, Bilawal will reportedly decide the party’s future line of action.