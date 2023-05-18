PTI loses more wickets as seven ex-MPAs quit

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday suffered another setback as seven former members of the Provincial Assembly from Multan decided to part ways with the party.

Six former members of the Provincial Assembly from South Punjab convened a press conference in Multan to formally announce their resignations from Imran-led party.

Expressing their discontent with the policy of engaging in ‘violent protests, vandalism, and arson’ – particularly surrounding the arrest of Imran Khan on May 9 – several leaders have chosen to sever ties with PTI.

Among those who announced departure were Muhammad Zaheer ud Din Khan Alizai, Aun Dogar, Abdul Hayi, Malik Mujtaba Niaz Gishkori, Sajjad Hussain Chheena, and Sardar Qaisar Abbas Khan Magsi.

Following the violent politics and attacks on military institutions, the party is now facing the loss of support from Punjab.

Speaking at the press conference, they emphasized the importance of the state and its institutions.

“State takes precedence over politics,” they asserted, expressing strong condemnation on May 9 attacks on Lahore’s Corps Commander House and other military installations.