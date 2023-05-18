Malik Amin Aslam parts ways with PTI

Malik Amin Aslam, a prominent figure in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, has announced his departure from the party on Thursday.

Malik Amin Aslam formally announced his departure from PTI during a press conference.

While addressing the presser in Islamabad, the former minister stated: “I joined the party [PTI] under the ideology of eliminating corruption and promoting the welfare of the people”.

He expressed that his specific role within PTI was focused on the environment and sustainable development.

Additionally, Amin Aslam expressed that PTI’s ideology strongly advocated for the “rule of law” and “upholding the constitution”.

“The events that unfolded on May 9 were deeply unsettling for individuals like me,” he stressed, adding that “I don’t think this pattern would have been occurred in every city without planning”.

The ex-adviser to the Prime Minister suggested that it would have been prudent to initiate an internal investigation within the party, to identify and expose any individuals involved in wrongdoing.

Amin, who parted ways with PTI, expressed with deep sorrow that he could no longer continue supporting the agenda that had taken control of the party.

Consequently, he made the decision to leave the party.

He clarified that his departure was not influenced by any “external pressure”.

Moreover, the former minister hinted at revealing more details when the appropriate time comes, emphasizing that the party had “veered off course”.

The news came as a shock to many, given Aslam’s long-standing association with PTI and his significant contributions to the party’s initiatives.

Aslam, who had contested the PTI ticket from Attock, has been a key figure in the party’s environmental efforts.

He spearheaded the highly acclaimed Billion Tree project, which aimed to combat deforestation and promote afforestation across Pakistan.

Mr. Amin has also worked as the Prime Minister’s Advisor on Climate Change.

In the meantime, Dr. Amjad, another member of the core committee of Tehreek-e-Insaf, has decided to leave the party. He, along with others, will officially announce their resignation from PTI, in the evening.

While talking to Samaa’s representative, Dr. Amjad expressed his disagreement with Tehreek-e-Insaf’s endorsement of politics involving “vandalism, protests, and confrontations”.

“Party’s narrative against national institutions poses dangerous threat,” he warned.