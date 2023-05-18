Imran tells NAB he is on bail, cannot appear in person before May 22

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan has responded to the National Accountability Bureau’s summons to its Rawalpindi office, saying he cannot appear before May 22.

Imran Khan has adopted the stance that he is in Lahore for pre-arrest bail in various cases, adding the Islamabad High Court has granted him bail till May 22.

He cannot appear before the bureau in person before May 22, he responded.

The allegations made in the summons notice are false, frivolous and self-made, Imran Khan maintained in the plea.

According to the case record, a corruption case cannot be made, the PTI chief said. He added that the NAB inquiry and investigation are not according to the law.

He also said in his response that he did not have the documents sought by the NAB. The allegation of deliberately not appearing in the inquiry is not true.

The reply also asks the NAB to return the shaving kit, clothes and the inquiry report to Zaman Park. He says some of his belongings were left behind while he was in NAB custody, and asked for them to be returned.

Imran Khan also alleged that 25 people were martyred due to police firing.

Earlier, the PTI chief and his wife Bushra Bibi failed to appear before the National Accountability Bureau in an inquiry into 190 million pounds.

The husband-wife duo did not appear before the bureau’s Rawalpindi office despite being issued summons in the case.

They were asked to come to the NAB office at 10am today.

The former first lady was directed to appear before the NAB with the complete case record in the inquiry into 190 million pounds.

A questionnaire with 20 questions regarding the inquiry has been sent to both Imran Khan and Bushra bibi.