Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 2PM | SAMAA TV | 18th May 2023 Samaa News Headlines 2PM | SAMAA TV | 18th May 2023 May 18, 2023 Samaa News Headlines 2PM | SAMAA TV | 18th May 2023 Recommended All efforts to create wedges in Pak-Iran ties will be defeated: PM CTD kills 4 suspected terrorists in North Waziristan PAC urges abolishing fixed gas meter rent of Rs500 per month Related Stories Complexion’s intruder: The troubling effects of Melasma on your skin Karachi boy converts pressure cooker into coffee machine How your dress color can affect your summer experience? Experts weigh in Most Popular Emmad Irfani’s son Zaviyaar passes away No orders to suspend internet services again: PTA Internet service restored, social media apps remain suspended nationwide