Imaan Mazari challenges arrest of Shireen Mazari in LHC

Imaan Mazari, a human rights lawyer and the daughter of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shireen Mazari approached the Rawalpindi bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday to challenge the arrest of her mother.

In the petition, Imaan Mazari stated that her mother was arrested in violation of an order issued by the Islamabad High Court.

Therefore, she urged the court to declare Shireen Mazari’s arrest illegal and a violation of human rights.

The petition also requested the court to order the release of Shireen Mazari from prison.

Imaan Mazari further appealed for her mother to be granted access to medical facilities and legal representation until the hearing of the application.

Former human rights minister Shireen Mazari was apprehended again on Wednesday too after being released from jail on the orders of the IHC.

She was detained under three MPO and transferred to Adiala Jail.