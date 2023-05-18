‘Pointless, counterproductive’: FO rejects US report on religious freedom in Pakistan

Foreign Office Thursday strongly rejected the baseless assertions made about Pakistan in the recently published International Religious Freedom Report by the United States (US).

During her weekly news briefing in Islamabad today, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, the spokesperson for the Foreign Office, expressed that reporting exercises concerning the internal affairs of sovereign states are ‘pointless, irresponsible and counterproductive’.

“Pakistan is proud of its religious diversity and pluralistic social fabric,” she said, emphasizing the strength of country’s constitution.

Mumtaz added that Pakistan established a strong framework to protect and promote the rights and freedoms of all individuals in the country, regardless of their religious beliefs. “These rights and constitutional guarantees are protected, upheld, and reinforced by an independent judiciary,” she further added.

The spokesperson further added that Pakistan firmly upholds the belief that each nation holds the primary responsibility for promoting and safeguarding the religious rights and freedoms of its citizens.

With this understanding, she highlighted that Pakistan has consistently engaged in constructive dialogue with the international community to foster mutual understanding regarding the critical issues of religious freedom and minority rights.

During these interactions, including those with the United States, Pakistan has expressed serious concerns about the alarming rise in anti-Muslim hatred, racism, and Islamophobia.

She expressed the hope of collaborating with international partners to effectively combat these harmful manifestations of religious intolerance, discrimination, and Islamophobia.

Zahra Baloch expressed her appreciation for the statement issued by the UN Special Rapporteur on Minority Affairs concerning the situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The spokesperson highlighted that the Special Rapporteur, in his statement, had cautioned against India’s intentions to host the G-20 Tourism Working Group meeting in Srinagar.

She affirmed Pakistan’s alignment with the Special Rapporteur’s view that the situation in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir should be “denounced and condemned” rather than being overshadowed or disregarded by the hosting of the G-20 meeting.

She urged the G-20 members to give proper consideration to these observations and sage advice.

She categorically stated that Pakistan’s position on Jammu and Kashmir dispute remains unchanged.

Responding to a question, the spokesperson said Pakistan remains committed to the gas pipeline project with Iran.

“We are engaged with Iran to discuss issues regarding the completion of this important project,” she added.

These remarks came days after the US state department published a report highlighting the need to improve “interfaith tolerance, inclusion, and harmony” in Pakistan.