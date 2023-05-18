CTD kills 4 suspected terrorists in North Waziristan

At least four terrorists were killed in an encounter with the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and security forces in Eidak, an area in North Waziristan.

The attack occurred while officials were transporting the main suspects from Miranshah to Bannu. The slain terrorists were wanted by the CTD and security forces in connection with multiple serious cases, according to CTD officials.

During the incident, one security personnel was injured when the alleged terrorists attacked the security forces and opened fire. In response, the CTD gunned down one of the terrorists.

The remaining three suspects, who were under detention, were also killed during the exchange of fire.