Renowned actors, public figures shower support on armed forces

A wave of support and admiration has swept through the entertainment industry as actors, celebrities, and influencers voice their appreciation for the unwavering commitment of the nation’s armed forces in ensuring peace, security, and humanitarian efforts.

Amidst the backdrop of prevailing challenges and pressing concerns, prominent figures and renowned celebrities have stepped forward to express their support and admiration for Pakistan Army.

Acknowledging the sacrifices made by “guardians of the nation’s borders”, they laud the role played by Pakistan’s army in ensuring the security and tranquility that allows citizens to sleep peacefully within their homes.

They urged fellow citizens to refrain from involving the army in matters of political disagreements.

Their message is clear: let us unite, let us uphold our national values, and let us work hand in hand to forge a prosperous future for Pakistan.

“Pakistan Army is a source of immense pride for us… It symbolizes the pride of Pakistan,” said actor Javed Sheikh.

Humayun Saeed, in his message, stated: “Pakistan’s army is our pride, and I proudly stand in solidarity with it”.

“Hatred towards Pakistan Army is synonymous to harboring enmity to Pakistan,” emphasized Fahad Mustafa, reflecting the sentiment shared by countless citizens who hold the army in high regard for their commitment and bravery.

Famous TV host, actor and singer Fakhar-e-Alam said “I am proud of Pakistan’s army, Long live Pakistan”.

Syeda Salva Fatima, 34 year old first woman commercial pilot from Hyderabad, stressed that “The protest went unopposed, yet damaging property is absolutely wrong”.

Pakistani philanthropist, Ramzan Chhipa stated: “There is no justification on setting one’s own property on fire”.

Moreover, former national cricketer Salman Butt and esteemed fashion designer Hasan Shehryar are among those who have expressed their profound appreciation for the services rendered by the Pakistan Army in defense of the country.

In addition to their vocal support, the artist community also expressed their love and gratitude towards the Pakistan Army.

“Qaid, we are ashamed today, and indeed we are ashamed,” said an elderly citizen.

Acclaimed singer Sahir Ali Bagga, with his soulful renditions of national songs, has beautifully encapsulated the spirit of patriotism and unity, instilling a sense of pride in the hearts of listeners.

In a poignant gesture, candles were lit at Jinnah House to honor the martyrs of the Pakistan forces.

Beyond paying homage to the fallen heroes, they collectively demanded that those responsible for damaging national installations – May 9 violent protests— be held accountable and be made an example of.