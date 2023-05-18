IHC orders Qureshi’s release, annuls arrest under MPO

The Islamabad High Court has ordered the release of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

The Islamabad High Court was hearing a petition against the arrest of PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi under Section 3 of the MPO.

Justice Miangul Hasan Aurangzeb of the IHC ordered the release of Qureshi and annulled his arrest under Section 3 of the MPO.

Also Read: Shah Mehmood Qureshi arrested from Gilgit-Baltistan house in Islamabad

Following the arrest of PTI Chairman Imran Khan on May 9, violent party supporters had wreaked havoc on private and government installations, including military buildings.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi was arrested under the MPO after the arrest of Imran Khan.

On May 11, the PTI vice chairman was arrested from Gilgit-Baltistan House in Islamabad.

Also Read: IHC terms Shireen Mazari’s arrest ‘unlawful’, orders immediate release

In a video statement issued before his arrest, Qureshi said had police reached to arrest him.

“This is a real freedom movement,” he added. “Imran Khan tried to fulfill the responsibility and played the politics of honesty for 40 years.”