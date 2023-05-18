US Dollar vs Pakistani Rupee: Political unrest, IMF delay weakens rupee in interbank

The US Dollar on Thursday 60 paisas against Pakistani Rupee amid political unrest and delay in International Monitory Fund (IMF) in the interbank trading amid political unrest and delay in IMF Staff Level Agreement )SLA).

Earlier, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said that Pakistan could take harsh decisions on the instruction of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

It is pertinent to note that the country is required to make a payment of $3.7 billion in May and June 2023.

Ishq Dar was confident that outstanding payment would be done in time and financing commitments made by friendly countries would materialize soon.

Dar said said that a global rating agency has also commented on the possible default of Pakistan but the country with or without IMF would not default.