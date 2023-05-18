Imran, Bushra fail to appear before NAB in 190m pound probe

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi failed to appear before the National Accountability Bureau in an inquiry into 190 million pounds.

The husband-wife duo did not appear before the bureau’s Rawalpindi office despite being issued summons in the case.

They were asked to come to the NAB office at 10am today.

Also Read: Al-Qadir Trust case: NAB summons Imran Khan, Bushra bibi tomorrow

The former first lady was directed to appear before the NAB with the complete case record in the inquiry into 190 million pounds.

Earlier, PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s wife Bushra bibi was granted protective bail in the Al-Qadir Trust case till May 23.

The former first wife had filed an application before the Lahore High Court for seeking protective bail.

Also Read: Bushra bibi gets protective bail in Al-Qadir Trust case

A division bench of the LHC headed by Justice Shehbaz Rizvi heard the petition. The court earlier expressed annoyance over the absence of Bushra bibi.

The NAB had summoned the PTI chief and his spouse in the Al-Qadir Trust case in its Rawalpindi office.

Bushra bibi was summoned to the NAB Rawalpindi office along with case record and other relevant documents. She has been asked to appear before a combined investigation team of the bureau.

Also Read: Wife of Pakistan’s Khan, charged with graft, is known for spirituality

The NAB said the record has been sought from the former first wife as a trustee of the Al-Qadir Trust.

Earlier, a three-member team of the NAB had reached the Zaman Park residence of Imran Khan to serve notice on him in the Al-Qadir Trust case.