Money laundering probe: Interim bail of Moonis’s family extended till 30th

The Lahore District and Sessions Court has ordered the Federal Investigation Agency to wrap up the probe into a money laundering case against eight suspects, including Moonis Elahi’s wife.

The court was hearing an interim bail plea of eight suspects, including Moonis Elahi’s wife, Tehreem Elahi.

Also Read: FIA money laundering case: Moonis Elahi’s wife, seven others get interim bail

The court also extended the interim bail of the suspects in the case till May 30.

It also accepted Rasikh Elahi’s application for one-day exemption from appearance.

The exemption application had contended that Rasikh is unwell and cannot appear in court.

Also Read: NAB gets record of Rs100bn irregularities against Parvez Elahi, Moonis

The suspects included Tehreem Elahi, Zara Elahi, Ahmed Faran, Atiqur Rehman and Shujauddin among others.

The FIA has filed a money laundering case against the suspects.