Eight-year-old migrant girl dies in federal US custody

An eight-year-old migrant girl died in the custody of the US Border Patrol in Harlingen, Texas, Customs and Border Protection (CPB) said.

As per authorities, the child experienced a medical emergency while at the agency’s station in Harlingen.

She was subsequently transported to a local hospital, where she passed away, the CPB said in a press release on Wednesday.

The agency said it was conducting an investigation into the death of the girl, who was in custody with her parents at the station when the medical emergency occurred.

For privacy reasons, the girl’s name and country of origin have not been disclosed.

This comes in less than a week after a migrant teenager from Honduras died while in government custody in the state of Florida, US.