Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Sports » Athletics

Pakistan’s Shehroze becomes youngest climber to summit 12 majestic 8000-metre peaks

Conquering heights, defying limits; Pakistani climber shatters records
Samaa Web Desk May 18, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>Photo/File</p>

Photo/File

Shehroze Kashif, a young Pakistani mountaineer, has etched his name in the annals of climbing history by becoming the youngest person to summit 12 peaks above 8000 meters.

The awe-inspiring achievement was realized as he conquered Mount Dhaulagiri in Nepal, the seventh-highest peak in the world.

Karrar Haidri, Secretary of the Alpine Club of Pakistan, expressed his admiration, stating, “Shehroze’s unwavering determination, coupled with his courage and passion for mountaineering, has enabled him to achieve this incredible feat”.

At just a tender age, Shehroze has already established himself as a record-breaker. He holds two Guinness World Records for being the youngest person to climb both K2, the second-highest mountain in the world, and Broad Peak.

These notable achievements have cemented his place among the elite climbers of the world.

Prior to conquering Mount Dhaulagiri, Shehroze triumphantly scaled Mount Lhotse in Nepal, the fourth-highest peak globally.

Shehroze’s journey to become a world-class mountaineer began at a young age when he first summited Mansehra’s Makra Peak (3,885 m) at the age of 11.

Shehroze Kashif

8000 metre peaks

youngest climber

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Taboola

Tabool ads will show in this div