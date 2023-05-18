Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation dismisses 3 employees involved in vandalism, arson at Jinnah House

Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation has taken immediate action by dismissing three employees allegedly involved in a recent incident of vandalism and arson at Jinnah House,(Corps Commander House).

The employees were identified as Haroon, Shahid Raza, and Idrees. The decision to terminate their employment was made after clear evidence placed them alongside the miscreants in the available footage.

Idrees was in charge of the Finance Department. Alongside him, Shahid Raza and Haroon served in junior positions.

A day ago, the Cybercrime Wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in Lahore has decided to profile and publicly disclose the identities of all the culprits responsible for the acts of vandalism and arson at Jinnah House (Corps Commander House).

According to FIA officials, the process of profiling the accused has already begun, with a particular focus on their social media accounts.