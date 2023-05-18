Ukrainian army reports several explosions in Kyiv, other regions

Ukraine’s army reported several explosions in Kyiv and other parts of the country early Thursday morning, urging people to stay in bomb shelters.

“According to preliminary information, the fall of debris was recorded in the Darnytskyi district of the capital. Data on victims and destruction are currently being verified,” Serhii Popko, head of Kyiv’s civil and military administration, wrote on Telegram, noting that anti-aircraft defences were working.

A fire broke out at a business in the city’s Darnytskyi district as a result of falling debris, and an explosion was recorded in the Desnyansky district, according to Kyiv’s mayor, Vitali Klitschko.

“The attack on the capital continues. Do not leave the shelters during the air alert!” he implored on Telegram.

The military also reported “cruise missile” attacks in the central Vinnytsia region, and local media reported explosions in Khmelnytskyi, about 100 kilometres further west.

An air alert has been put in effect throughout Ukraine, the military said.

Ukraine’s foreign minister told a top Chinese envoy at talks in Kyiv on Wednesday that Kyiv would not accept any proposals to end the war with Russia that involved it losing territory or freezing the conflict, the Ukrainian foreign ministry said.

Falling debris during an air raid early on Thursday triggered two fires in the eastern districts of Kyiv, officials said.

Mayor Vitaly Klitschko, writing on Telegram, said one fire had broken out in a garage facility in the Darnitsya region of the capital. He said there were no casualties.

The head of Kyiv’s military administration, Serhiy Popko, said on Telegram that a fire had broken out in non-residential premises in the Desnyansky district, just east of the capital.

He provided no information on casualties.

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has proposed adding another €3.5 billion to a fund used to finance military aid for Ukraine, EU sources said on Wednesday.

The sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Borrell had asked EU governments to provide more cash for the European Peace Facility, a fund that has already allocated some 4.6 billion euros in military aid for Ukraine