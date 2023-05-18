Two abductees rescued as Kacha operation enters 40th day

Police and law enforcement agencies rescued two more hostages safely as the ongoing kacha area of the Rajanpur operation entered on the 40th day.

The secret hideouts set up by the Imrani gang were set on fire and completely destroyed by cops.

The hostages were kidnapped and kept in prison for the purpose of receiving compensation.

Earlier, Punjab caretaker chief minister Mohsin Naqvi approved the release of a supplementary grant of Rs11,220,000,0 for the ongoing Police grand operation in Katacha area.

Naqvi had approved a special grant of Rs11.2 million for the additional expenses incurred on the operation.

According to the documents, a special additional grant was sought for the operation by Punjab Additional IG (South).