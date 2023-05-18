ECP fixes May 28 as election day for Punjab constituencies

Election Commission of Pakistan has revised and fixed the polling date for conduct of bye-elections in two National Assembly constituencies of Punjab province on 28’ May.

The final list of candidates and polling schemes have been issued by the concerned District Returning Officers and Returning Officers of NA-108 Faisalabad and NA-118 Nankana Sahib.

The list of contesting candidates from NA-108 Faisalabad includes the names of Farrukh Habib from PTI, Muhammad Sajjad Akhtar Qadari from Tehreek Labaik Pakistan and Khurram Shahzad from Pakistan Nazariati Party.

The number of total registered voters is 511,587, in which 273,032 are male and 238,555 are female voters. In 354 polling stations, 558 male and 526 female polling booths will be established.

281 highly sensitive polling stations

There are 281 highly sensitive, 41 sensitive and 32 normal polling stations declared in the said constituency. In order to conduct smooth polling process, 354 Presiding Officers, 1084 Assistant Presiding Officers and 1084 Polling Officers are appointed.

In the National Assembly constituency NA-118, Nankana Sahib, there are four contesting candidates, namely Ejaz Muhammad Shah from PTI and Agha Muhammad Ali Khan from MQM. Syed Ahmad Zaffar and Faisal Rasheed Bhatti are contesting elections as independent candidates. 443,010 registered voters will exercise their right to vote on 28’ May in NA-118 Nankana Sahib, out of which 244,784 are male and 198,226 are female registered voters.

In 326 polling stations, 460 male and 378 female booths will be established. There are 134 highly sensitive, 53 sensitive and 139 normal polling stations categorized in the constituency. 334 Presiding Officers, 880 Assistant Presiding Officers and 880 Polling Officers are appointed as polling staff for duty at polling stations on polling day in NA-118 Nankana Sahib.

Election Commission has completed all preparations and have made all necessary arrangements for smooth, transparent and peaceful conduct of bye-elections. (