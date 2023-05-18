Punjab govt rules of plan to arrest Imran Khan

The Caretaker Information Minister of Punjab government, Amir Mir, has denied the claim made by former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan that the government is planning to arrest him.

“No decision has been taken to arrest Imran Khan,” said Mir in a tweet.

The PTI chairman has always been making false claims to provoke people, he added.

During a press conference earlier in the day, the caretaker information minister issued a 24-hour deadline to the PTI to surrender up to 40 alleged terrorists who have reportedly sought refuge in Imran Khan’s Lahore residence, Zaman Park.

Amir Mir claimed that the miscreants who attacked Lahore Corps Commander House on May 9 were in contact with the PTI leadership at Zaman Park.

