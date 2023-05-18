Thrilling trailer for Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One teases high-stakes adventure

Get ready for the return of Tom Cruise as the IMF agent, Ethan Hunt! The highly-anticipated trailer for Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One has just been unveiled, giving us a thrilling glimpse into Ethan’s latest adventure. Brace yourself for heart-pounding action and high-stakes risks as Ethan puts his life on the line to save the world once again

The trailer opens with Cruise’s character, Ethan Hunt, being hunted by a mysterious group of assassins. Hunt is forced to go on the run, and he is joined by a team of allies, including Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, and Rebecca Ferguson.

Ethan Hunt and his team from the IMF face their most perilous mission to date, as they set out to locate a sinister new weapon capable of catastrophic consequences for humanity. As the fate of the world hangs in the balance and haunting figures from Ethan’s past draw near, a frantic global pursuit ensues. With an enigmatic and formidable adversary standing in their way, Ethan is forced to confront the notion that his mission surpasses all else, even the lives of his closest companions.

The trailer is full of action-packed sequences, including a motorcycle chase, a plane crash, and a fight on a moving train. Cruise also performs several of his own stunts, including jumping out of a moving plane and hanging from the side of a cliff.

The film is scheduled to be released on July 14, 2023.