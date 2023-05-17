This simple home exercise can help you beat stress, improve mental sharpness

If you’re looking for ways to beat stress, improve your mental sharpness, and stay mentally healthy, yoga may be the answer.

Yoga is a mind and body practice that combines physical postures, breathing exercises, and meditation.

It has been shown to have a number of benefits for both physical and mental health, including reducing stress, anxiety, and depression; improving sleep; and boosting mood and energy levels.

A recent study published in the Journal of Behavioural Medicine found that practising moderate-intensity yoga at home for just 50 minutes three times per week can significantly reduce stress and anxiety, and even improve short-term memory.

The study, which was conducted by researchers at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, involved 86 full-time working adults who were all experiencing stress symptoms. The participants were randomly assigned to either an eight-week yoga program or a control group.

The yoga participants practised a variety of poses, breathing exercises, and meditation techniques.

They met with a yoga instructor once a week for 60 minutes, and they were also given access to online yoga classes and resources. The control group did not participate in any yoga or stress-reduction activities.

At the end of the eight-week study, the yoga participants had significantly lower levels of stress and anxiety than the control group.

They also had better working memory and attention. The yoga participants also reported feeling more relaxed and in control of their stress levels.

These findings suggest that yoga can be an effective way to reduce stress and improve mental sharpness. If you’re looking for a way to improve your overall health and well-being, yoga may be a good option for you.

Here are some tips for getting started with yoga:

Find a yoga class that is appropriate for your fitness level and experience.

Start slowly and gradually increase the amount of time you spend practising yoga each week.

Listen to your body and don’t push yourself too hard.

Be patient and don’t expect to see results overnight.

Yoga is a great way to improve your physical and mental health. With a little practice, you can reap the many benefits that yoga has to offer.