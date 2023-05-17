Mrunal Thakur oozes glamour in black ensemble on her Cannes Debut

Mrunal Thakur made her Cannes debut, and she did not disappoint. The actor looked stunning in a black ensemble that consisted of a blingy jacket and a black gown.

Thakur accessorised her look with a pair of diamond earrings and a black clutch. She also had her hair styled in a sleek bun.

The actor posed for the cameras on the red carpet and looked confident and poised. She was also seen interacting with other celebrities at the event.

Thakur is at Cannes to promote her upcoming film, “Jersey.” The film is a sports drama that tells the story of a former cricketer who tries to make a comeback in the sport.

View this post on Instagram

Thakur is one of the many Indian actors who are attending Cannes this year. Other Indian celebrities who are at the festival include Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Alia Bhatt.

Cannes is one of the most prestigious film festivals in the world. It is a great opportunity for Indian actors to showcase their talent to a global audience.

Thakur’s debut at Cannes is a significant moment for her career. She is one of the most promising young actors in India, and she is sure to make a big impression at the festival.