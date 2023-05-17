National Action Plan on cards for tackling out-of-school children issue

Federal and provincial governments on Wednesday agreed to prepare a National Action Plan to address the issue of out-of-school children (OOSC) and maximize the enrolment of school-age children across the country.

The decision was made in a high-level consultative meeting, chaired by Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal, and attended by the Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, Provincial Secretaries of Education Departments, Director General of the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Member Social Sector and Development of the Planning Commission, and other stakeholders.

Over the years, the meeting observed that Pakistan has made considerable progress in providing access to education to its school-age population, but its pace has remained slow compared to other developing countries.

With an estimated 22.8 million children aged 5–16 years out of school, Pakistan has one of the highest numbers of OOSC in the world.

However, the incumbent government is committed to resolving this critical issue. As soon as it came into power, it took several steps to counter Pakistan’s OOSC challenge.

The meeting was informed that the upcoming Public Sector Development Programme (2023-2024) would institutionalize several key initiatives to achieve universal education in Pakistan.

A model Universal Enrolment Pilot Project would be in place in the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) to ensure no OOSC in the capital. After the successful execution of the pilot project, it would be replicated to produce similar results in other areas across the country.

The Planning Ministry will also identify Pakistan’s districts with the highest concentrations of OOSC.

Furthermore, a National Out-of-School Children Fund would be established to provide performance-based cash grants to provincial governments for getting the required results in the most affected districts.

Additionally, to reduce dropout rates, especially for girls who face mobility issues, the government will launch a comprehensive virtual schooling system.

Earlier, the provincial representatives briefed the meeting about the situation overview of OOSC in their respective provinces and shared their approaches to ensure maximum primary school enrolment.

Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal directed the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) to establish a birth certificate-based admission system in collaboration with the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA). “As soon as a child reaches school-going age, he/she should be enrolled in a nearby school by the state.”

He also highlighted the importance of adult literacy and directed to make a strategy accordingly.

Member (Social Sector and Devolution) Planning Commission Rafiullah Kakar also asked for the data-driven need assessment for all projects targeting OOSC.

He briefed that the Planning Commission was also developing a national Education Index to monitor progress on education outcomes and encourage healthy competition among provinces.