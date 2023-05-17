Roof collapse claims lives of four children in Mianwali

Four children were killed, and three others injured when the roof of a house collapsed due to heavy rain and ghusty winds in Namal Chakrala area of Mianwali on Wednesday.

As per the details garnered, the tragic incident occurred during a storm, resulting in the loss of four children’s lives and causing injuries to three others in the suburbs of Mianwali.

As per information provided by rescue sources, the children were on their way to the street when the accident occurred.

The bodies of the deceased children and the injured individuals were promptly transferred to the hospital for medical attention and further care.

In Peshawar city, the strong wind and storm caused the uprooting of panaflexes and boards. Meanwhile, in Sargodha, Multan, Dera Ismail Khan, and Isa Khel, the rain accompanied by thunder provided relief from the scorching heat, turning the weather pleasant and refreshing atmosphere.

The rains are likely to continue for the next 24 hours, the Meteorological Department said.